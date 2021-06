EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville City Council will vote on a resolution on opposing COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

Fifth Ward Council Member Justin Elpers filed the resolution. Elpers says he spoke with a group of mothers who have concerns about vaccine mandates. The resolution would oppose any mandates by local, public, or private entities and any type of discrimination.

The city council is expected to vote on the resolution on Monday.