Evansville City Council votes to expand food insecurity commission

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville City Council has voted to expand the budget for a newly created commission on food insecurity. Since the pandemic started, more people in the Evansville area have struggled with access to food.

The committee is made up of 25 members who are representatives from various food organizations. The new budget allows five more people to be added to the commission if needed.

The commission works to identify the gaps in finding food resources.

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)