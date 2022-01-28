Evansville City Councilman Elpers files for County Commission seat

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The race to replace Democrat Jeff Hatfield in the Vanderburgh County is heating up after Evansville City Councilman Justin Elpers (R-5th Ward) officially filed for the 2nd District seat on Thursday.

Elpers announced his plans to run for the seat in August, almost a year after Hatfield announced his plans not to seek reelection. Elpers says the time is right for him to make the potential jump from City Council to County Commission, saying he plans to do what he’s “always done.” Elpers says he wants to stick to his principles, including “making government work for the people.”

Elpers filed in front of family, supporters, and a bevy of key local Republicans and fellow Republican candidates including Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, Prosecutor Nick Hermann, and Republican sheriff candidate Jeff Hales.

In his remarks, Elpers mentioned the need to support public safety. The race for the 2nd District County Commission seat will prove crucial in deciding whether or not Democrats retain a 2-1 control of the County Commission.