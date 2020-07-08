Evansville city leaders cut ribbon on solar array project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville city leaders helped cut the ribbon on the Campground Road Reservoir Solar Array project Wednesday. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) says the new 200 kilowatt energy source will power a pump station and help save money.



“The original deal was that we could save money by generating our own electricity to run the pumps. We would have put in a 200 kilowatt solar array, but we were limited at that time by Vectren. And then now, two years later, they’ve allowed us to double the size and that’s enough to run the pumps and not have any costs on electricity. Ed Ziemer, EWSU Director Of Operations

During summer months, the array can generate more energy than it can actually use, meaning it will get credits to use during winter months, when there is less sunlight. This is the EWSU’s third solar array.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)

