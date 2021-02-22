Evansville Civic Theatre announces opening of second half of season

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The second half of Evansville Civic Theatre’s 2020-2021 season opens Friday, with some COVID-19 changes.

This season’s diverse lineup mixes online and outdoor productions in hopes of bringing entertainment back to Evansville.

The opening act is this Friday and runs through Sunday. Directed by Kevin Roach is a staged reading of Anna Zeigler’s BFF, presented online and starring Emily Durchholz, Megan Leavitt, and Cory Burdette.

The next production will be an online presentation of Title of the Show, scheduled to run April 16-18 and April 23-25.

May will bring outdoor productions of the Complete Works of William Shakespeare, running May 21-23 and May 28-30, followed by Barbecue, which will run June 18-20 and June 25-27.

Locations for the outdoor productions are TBA.

Tickets for all productions are now available online.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)