EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Civic Theater announced the final three performances of its production of “Into the Breeches” are canceled due to a recent influx of COVID-19 infections among the cast and crew.

Managing Artistic Director, Kevin Roach, told Eyewitness News last weekend’s performances were postponed. Roach posted a statement on the theater’s website saying the remaining productions scheduled this weekend were canceled and will not be rescheduled.

You can read the full statement from Kevin Roach below:

It is with a heavy heart that I want to inform our valued patrons that due to a recent influx of COVID-19 infections among our cast, Evansville Civic Theatre’s final three performances of “Into the Breeches” have been canceled.

I thank you for your patience in awaiting this announcement since we first announced our cancellation of last weekend’s run. As a team, we had waited and hoped to be able to present a Friday and Sunday performance this weekend, but our concern for the health and safety of our actors, volunteers, and patrons is such that this is no longer a viable option. And with performers’ future scheduling conflicts, pushing the show back even further would be impossible; therefore we believe this is the best course of action.

I know it is disappointing news to hear, and I want to apologize to any patrons that this may have inconvenienced. We regret that others won’t get to see the lovely show that this cast brought to the stage!

To those who had purchased tickets for these canceled performances, we offer several options:

A discount, in the amount of your ticket purchase, off tickets to our soon-to-be-announced 97th season

A voucher for one ticket to any individual performance in Season 97

A full refund

If you are able, I also would ask you to consider donating the cost of your ticket to help us to continue bringing you quality theatre in the future. As a non-profit community theater, much of our funding comes from ticket sales and donations, so canceling a weekend of performances wasn’t a decision we wanted to make.

To take advantage of any of the ticket exchange or refund options, please message me at kroach@evvcivic.org. If you wish donate the cost of your ticket to Evansville Civic Theatre (thank you!), no action is required on your part.

I thank you for your understanding and look forward to announcing Season 97 soon, along with season ticket sales. All information will be on our Facebook page and website at evvcivic.org as soon as it becomes available.

Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach