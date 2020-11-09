Evansville Civic Theatre launches a campaign to stay open through the pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) After 95 years serving the Evansville community, Evansville Civic Theatre is in danger of closing its doors permanently. COVID shut down plans to have plays in their building, which means they haven’t been getting revenue from ticket sales.

The “Save Civic Theatre” campaign has been launched to raise $135,000 which would keep them afloat through the beginning of next season.

Kevin Roach, the managing artistic director of Civic, says without a major give back from the community he doesn’t know if the theatre will be able to survive, but he wants to fight to keep it open.

Donations will go towards Civic’s general fund, which helps pay for things like their mortgage, payroll, and utilities. Any remaining funds will go towards helping to replace the aging HVAC system and paving the parking lot.

You can donate to help Save Civic Theatre here.

(This story was originally published on November 9, 2020)

