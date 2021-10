EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials with the Evansville Civic Theatre say that someone broke the window to their ticket booth with a large rock on Thursday morning.

According to Evansville Civic Theatre artistic director Kevin Roach, someone busted the window to the ticket booth around 4 a.m. A report was filed to Evansville Police.

According to officials, the ticket booth isn’t connected to sensors like the doors are.