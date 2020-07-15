Evansville climate action plan set to move onto next phase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The effort to create a climate action plan in Evansville will move onto the next phase after a final public town hall Wednesday.

The climate action plan is a strategic approach that outlines how a city will reduce greenhouse gas emissions locally. The City of Evansville formed a team that hosted seven town hall meetings in June and July to educate and show people how climate change is impacting the area.



We’re also strongly taking into consideration what residents are saying needs to be focused on because they are the ones that know their community the best and if they don’t have access to recycling, and we’re finding that consistently, that means that’s a priority for us to address within the plan. Carolyn Townsend, Indiana University

Organizers will take results from surveys and feedback to identify common concerns and suggestions and then develop action plans based on that community response. Indianapolis and South Bend already have climate action plans.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

