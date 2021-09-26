Evansville clinic aimed at boosting Latino vaccination rates

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville health officials held a vaccine clinic Sunday to try and boost vaccination rates among the Latino community. The clinic was held at Holy Rosary Church.

The majority of information about the vaccine in the our area is only available in English, which makes it less accessible for the community.

Any Latino high school student who receives both doses of the vaccine at Holy Rosary’s clinic will be entered to win a four-year, full tuition scholarship to the University of Evansville.

“We didn’t get as many people this time as we did before,” said Cindy Crowe, a professor at UE, “I think that a whole lot of people have already been vaccinated. But if you get anyone vaccinated that’s a plus. Not just for the Latino community but for the community as a whole. “

A second dose will be available October 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.