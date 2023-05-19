HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will honor trustee Linda E. White’s numerous contributions to the community, medical profession and higher education by conferring her with an honorary degree on May 27.

Officials say the Terre Haute native has devoted more than 40 years to the Deaconess Health System. Rose-Hulman says White oversaw the opening of The Women’s Hospital, The Heart Hospital, Deaconess Gateway Hospital and multiple ambulatory sites for the expansion of Deaconess Clinic. A news release says after retiring in 2017, White became executive director of the Deaconess Foundation and chief administrative officer of Deaconess Henderson Hospital in Henderson, Kentucky.

Rose-Hulman says besides her involvement on the Rose-Hulman Board of Trustees, White’s community interests have included being chairperson of the Indiana Hospital Association’s Board of Directors, University of Evansville’s Board of Trustees, Mayor’s Mental Health Task Force, Evansville Sports Corporation, and Boys and Girls Club of Evansville.. The news release says the Evansville resident also has contributed to the Evansville Regional Business Committee, Indiana Economic Development Corporation, several Chambers of Commerce organizations through the region, Henderson Community College Foundation and Old National Bank Foundation.

Officials say her list of honors includes the Evansville ATHENA Award, Henderson Woman of the Year, Evansville Regional and Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation Hall of Fames and Independent Colleges of Indiana’s Indiana Academy. The news release says she most recently was recognized in IBJ Media’s Indiana 250, a publication recognizing the state’s most influential and monumental community, business, education and public service leaders.

Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons says, “Linda’s kindness, sincerity and concern for others have made her a guiding force in everything that she’s become involved, including our Board of Trustees. Presenting her with an honorary degree will make our upcoming Commencement even more special for us. Linda has made considerable contributions to our Institute as a trustee, especially as we have charted courses for our short- and long-term goals. She has always put the students and their wellbeing at the forefront of her contributions.”