Evansville company recognized with Top 5 safety award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier this month, Gribbins Insulation was awarded a Safety

Leader Award at the Coalition for Construction Safety’s (CCS) 27th Anniversary and Awards Celebration.

The award recognizes Gribbins’ safety program as one of the top five safety programs involved in the 250+ member multi-state construction safety group.

Gribbins Insulation is headquartered in Evansville and employs about 200 people across its offices, which include five branch offices in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)

