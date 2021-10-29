Evansville Complete Streets Ordinance adopted

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The City Council’s unanimous vote to adopt a Complete Streets Ordinance is something officials say will benefit people commuting around in the city. It could mean adding things such as bike lanes and curb ramps to our streets. They say adopting this ordinance allows for considerance of all walks of life who use city streets.

“It’s inclusive. It’s everyone that’s either able bodied, or those that may have a disability, mothers pushing strollers, people riding bicycles, people walking to and from transit stops, so it just helps us consider those things,” said Evansville Trails Executive Director Lorie Van Hook.

Officials say the city has already implemented some of these Complete Streets components for years. This ordinance just ensures more work to be done from her on out to be inclusive of everyone who does get around on city streets. And the goal is to create that better spot for those who live here and to draw others in.