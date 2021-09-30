Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau member searching for new director

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau members are moving forward with a plan to find a replacement for the current president and CEO Jim Wood.

Members say Wood’s contract is coming to an end in January. They went into an executive session at their meeting on Thursday to discuss how to move forward with hiring somone new to replace him.

County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave says the board voted three to two to not move forward with hiring on a professional search firm. Musgrave says it would be best to have an outside firm searching for candidates.

Musgrave also said the board voted five to zero to look to county council about a $40,000 fund that could help if they end up needing a professional search firm