EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Luke Smith III, 48, of Evansville, was sentenced on Thursday to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers learned on November 22, 2019 that Smith was selling drugs and was known to carry a gun after being released from prison. Officers say they searched Smith’s vehicle during a traffic stop and located a pill bottle in the middle console which contained 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. Police also discovered plastic wrap, baggies, a 9mm pistol and several rounds of .380 and 9mm ammunition.

Smith has previous felony convictions in state court for battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman and robbery. These convictions prohibit Smith from possessing firearms and ammunition by federal law.

As part of his sentence, Smith will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.