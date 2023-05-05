HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a 2021 murder that took place on Kirkwood Drive.

Daniel Alvey plead guilty to murder in April, and was sentenced on May 5. As part of his plea, he agreed to testify if called upon in the future, particularly when it applies to co-defendant Samuel Huggler, who police say hired Alvey to kill the individuals.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Kirkwood Drive on December 14, 2021. Three gunshot victims were found by police at the scene, and according to court documents two of the victims were shot in the head. Eyewitnesses at the scene identified Alvey as the shooter.

18-year-old Olivia Huggler was killed in the shooting.