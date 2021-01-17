Evansville cookie shop closing over business lost to pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Another Evansville business is closing due to the pandemic. According to a post on their Facebook page, Just Cookies inside of Washington Square Mall will close until the pandemic is over.

The owner tells Eyewitness News there’s just not enough business to stay open.

The store is also up for sale. The owner says if it does not sell before the pandemic is over, they will likely reopen the store.

(This story was originally published on January 17, 2021)