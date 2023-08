HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) –With the sweltering heat back in the Tri-State, the city of Evansville is working to help keep residents cool.

If you are in need of a place to cool down, the CK Newsome Community Center is open as a cooling center.

It’ll be open during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The American Red Cross will also be there, providing water and snacks.