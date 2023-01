EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Monday morning Evansville Police officers along with students in the community will trade in the wintry temperatures for sunny Florida for the annual trip to Disney World.

The trip is part of the Cops Connecting with Kids program. Students from area schools were chosen months to attend the 2023 trip.

The first group of students will leave the C.K. Newsome Center in Evansville shortly after 7 a.m. with a second group leaving later Monday morning.