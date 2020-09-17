Evansville Council Finance Chair to give statement on proposed 2021 budget

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) City Council Finance Chair Ron Beane will be giving a statement on the proposed 2021 budget amendment today. He is expected to speak at 4 p.m. You can watch the live stream in this story.

Earlier this week, Council President Alex Burton proposed an amendment that would move funds from the police department’s budget, but wouldn’t lower the amount of funding they receive.

Beane said he does not support the amendment, and said the only request for funding reduction from the police department came from Councilman Jonathan Weaver. Weaver has requested a three percent funding cut to the city’s budget.