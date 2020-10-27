Evansville Councilman Elpers: Mayor’s Executive Order extension against state law

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has extended his Executive Order, which requires the Vanderburgh County Health Department to approve any event with more than 125 people.

But, one Evansville City Council member says that extension goes against state law, and that the council has authority over extending the order.

Councilman Justin Elpers says after the Executive Order is in place for seven days, the law states it must go before the city council to be renewed.

Elpers says, “The state law is not confusing. It’s very clear. It states if the mayor wants to put forth an Executive Order, he can for seven days. But, after that it, should come to the city council if it wants to be extended or renewed.”

The city’s attorney says the mayor does have the right to extend those orders.

