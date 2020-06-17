Evansville councilman hosts virtual town hall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville 4th ward city councilman Alex Burton held a virtual town hall Tuesday to discuss issues facing the city.

He says it was an opportunity for residents to share their concerns.

The Evansville Police Department was one topic discussed.

“No, our police department isn’t perfect. However, things as it relates to the police department have improved over the past five to 10 years and things continue to go in a positive direction. So know that we’re all working together to get through things. What you see in other cities, thankfully hasn’t happened here in our community, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t take the precautions to make sure that they don’t happen here,” Burton said.

He also discussed the Feed Evansville Task Force, saying over 6,000 food boxes have been given out.

You can watch the full town hall below.

