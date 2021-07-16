Evansville councilman says some Woodland Park residents are being evicted

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville City Councilman Alex Burton tells Eyewitness News some people are being evicted from Woodland Park Apartments ahead of the the complex’s 5 p.m. deadline to make a payment plan with CenterPoint Energy. Burton says the locks were being changed on some of the locks of some resident’s homes.

There is a federal moratorium on evictions through July 31. The Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office tells Eyewitness News no evictions have been filed with them.

Earlier this week, CenterPoint told residents their power and gas could be shut off by the end of next month. CenterPoint says says it’s been in contact with the owner since 2019 trying to get money for unpaid bills since the residents are only responsible to pay rent. The energy company says the apartment’s owner has made some payments, but not enough.

Woodland Park apartments manager says the pandemic is when the complex fell even more behind on electricity bills as some residents weren’t paying rent. She says even though some residents were living there for free, they still could not be evicted.

Neither the complex or CenterPoint will say how much Woodland Park owes, but the energy company says it’s a significant amount.