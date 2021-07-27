Evansville couple arrested after baby found with third degree burns and a fractured arm

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– 25-year-old Khauyl Hunter and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Aisha Kinyanjui are facing neglect charges after a baby was seen with burns on its face and body. Evansville police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Kentucky Avenue for the medical emergency around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Officers met with the victim’s mother. She told the officers that she believed the burns on her 11-month-old were caused by the child’s father.

The baby was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for further care. A medical examination found child had 3rd degree burns, a fractured arm, and was suffering from dehydration.

Investigators determined the infant had been under the care of her father and his girlfriend at home in Evansville when they become injured.

Hunter and his girlfriend Kinyanjui were taken into custody. They were arrested for Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 1 Felony. The couple was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.