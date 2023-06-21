HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – David and Mollie Meadows celebrated their anniversary on Monday the same way they have for 47 years: with a meal at McDonald’s.

According to a release, David and Mollie took their young children to McDonald’s to celebrate after their wedding in Bloomington. Since then, the Meadows family has made a tradition out of making McDonald’s a part of every anniversary celebration.

David and Mollie’s son has also reportedly extended the tradition to his own family by celebrating each anniversary with McDonald’s sundaes.