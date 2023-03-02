HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a married couple on Thursday after authorities say a juvenile told investigators they performed sex acts on him.

According to an affidavit, the victim told police that he spent the night with Steven Will, 35, and Ramon Will, 37, when he was 12-years-old. During the night in question, the victim told police that Steven and Ramon performed sexual acts on him and had the victim perform sexual acts on them as well.

Police say Steven and Ramon both denied the allegations and said the victim never stayed the night at their house. The victim’s mother told police that on at least one occasion, her son stayed with the two of them by himself.

Steven and Ramon were both arrested and charged with child molesting. They are being held in the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center.