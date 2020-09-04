Evansville couple surprised by COVID-19 test results

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- An Evansville couple who wishes to remain anonymous says they were surprised and left with more questions after receiving paperwork from their COVID-19 tests.

The couple decided to receive tests after feeling ill and running a fever. One went to Deaconess Health South and received a negative result while the other went to St. Vincent and received a positive result.

Perplexed by the difference, they asked for their paperwork. The positive test from St. Vincent says it was performed “under FDA authorization” while the negative result from Deaconess Health South says “The FDA has not approved or cleared this test,” which left the couple questioning the negative test result.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department tells Eyewitness News the tests run exactly the same but since they were developed quickly in an emergency, all tests lack formal approval but have been vetted by the FDA.

If you get tested at a local hospital or a pop-up site run by local hospitals and the health department but test negative despite being exposed, you still need to quarantine for two weeks. Since they both had symptoms, the couple decided to both quarantine despite the different results.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)

