Evansville creates challenge for positive change in the community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville is looking for the next positive change in the community and is asking for your help. The city launched the Community Changemaker Challenge this week, asking for “original, timely, and vital changemaking ideas”.

The challenge looks to “break through organizational barriers” to help enact positive change in Evansville and allows for innovators to submit ideas. Ideas may relate to COVID-19, economic, or social categories. Challenge coaches will then connect select ideas to partner with community organizations.

Submissions for the challenge will close at 11:59 on August 5th.

All submissions must be submitted online.

(This story was originally published on July 24, 2020)

