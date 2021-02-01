Evansville crews respond to abandoned house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville fire crews responded to abandoned house fire overnight Sunday finding evidence of several homeless people living there.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, crews responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of West Virginia Street.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News the house is a popular place for homeless people to stay during the winter months.

Investigators say right now the fire appeared to have started in the back of the house. EFD also found evidence of homeless people living in a shed in the back yard.

No one was hurt.

Residents of a nearby apartment complex were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)