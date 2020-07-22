Evansville curbside service test program beginning Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The City of Evansville and the Downtown Evansville Economic

Improvement District announced the start of a curbside service test program Wednesday.

Consumers are looking for convenience and safety, and businesses are looking for ways to meet their customers’ expectations; we are pleased to be testing this program that works toward meeting these needs. Josh Armstrong, Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District President

The program covers participating businesses on the 200 block of Main Street in Evansville and will run until September. A sign has been placed in a parking spot on each end of the block saying “drop-off/curbside” with another sign with businesses providing delivery to those spots. A decision regarding the future of the program is expected in September.

List of participating businesses

Emge’s Deli, Pizza, and Ice Cream

Piece of Cake Bakery

Evansville Eyecare Associates

Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket

River City Coffee and Goods

River Kitty Cat Café

