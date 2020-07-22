Evansville curbside service test program beginning Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The City of Evansville and the Downtown Evansville Economic
Improvement District announced the start of a curbside service test program Wednesday.
Consumers are looking for convenience and safety, and businesses are looking for ways to meet their customers’ expectations; we are pleased to be testing this program that works toward meeting these needs.Josh Armstrong, Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District President
The program covers participating businesses on the 200 block of Main Street in Evansville and will run until September. A sign has been placed in a parking spot on each end of the block saying “drop-off/curbside” with another sign with businesses providing delivery to those spots. A decision regarding the future of the program is expected in September.
List of participating businesses
- Emge’s Deli, Pizza, and Ice Cream
- Piece of Cake Bakery
- Evansville Eyecare Associates
- Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket
- River City Coffee and Goods
- River Kitty Cat Café
(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)
