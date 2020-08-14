Evansville Dairy Queen closes permanently

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Dairy Queen located on W. Franklin Street in Evansville has closed permanently.

The owner’s daughter says that while they planned on keeping the location open longer, the pandemic’s impact on sales means they had to close.

It’s a happy sad day I guess. It’s been a lot of stress on me and I know my parents have had a lot of stress, but at the same time it’s been really really fun to be here. We love all of our crew that’s here Cyporah Kirk- Manager

Workers will be transferred to the Dairy Queen location on North 1st Ave. in Evansville. There is no word on if another buyer will keep the Dairy Queen tradition alive on W. Franklin Street.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)

