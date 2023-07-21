HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Dairy Queen brand is bringing health and hope to kids for Miracle Treat Day at Riley Hospital for Children through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

According to officials, Dairy Queen has had a huge impact on kids like River Harbin, 7, of Otwell, Indiana in Pike County. Officials state Harbin was diagnosed at birth with cardiomyopathy, a kind of heart disease. Harbin was only seven days old when he underwent surgery at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in August 2015.

Unfortunately, that would be only the start of Harbin’s problems as his heart later declined and returned to Riley Hospital in early December 2018 and by February 2019, he was critically ill.

Officials also state thanks to the care by Harbin’s medical team, he survived several crises, including ECMO life support and 158 days on the Berlin Heart. This device supported Harbin’s heart until a heart transplant was performed on May 29, 2019.

Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, July 27, and when a Blizzard Treat is purchased, officials say $1 or more is donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit the local member children’s hospital bringing health and hope to kids in the community. Funds provide urgent, high-quality care kids need to thrive and offer their families comfort in knowing what’s next.