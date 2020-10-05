Evansville Day School moves to remote learning

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Our media partner, the Evansville Courier and Press reports Evansville Day School is moving to remote learning starting Monday.

The announcement was made to families Sunday by school officials. The reason is a teacher in their primary school tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials went on to say, several of that teacher’s close contacts were other members of the faculty, which put a strain on the school’s ability to safely staff the building.

