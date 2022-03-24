EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – For exactly one month, we have seen the impact that the Russian Invasion has made on Ukrainians and on the world as a whole. But one Evansville native who is in Ukraine says we haven’t see it all.

John Pfefferle is a children’s dentist from Evansville. He flew to Poland and traveled to Ukraine to help refugees.

“They all have a back story. They all really want some sense of normal in an otherwise anything but normal situation for them,” says Pfefferle. “The Russians are brutal. They do not hesitate to shoot people down with their hands up. They don’t hesitate to bomb orphanages.”

UNICEF says more than half of Ukraine’s children have been displaced from their homes. Pfefferle says he is trying to help children and their families escape the world around them but the activities and dental appointments can’t mask the reality of what’s happening outside their window.

“Where we’re located, the ministry has an activity center, there’s activities planned, there’s actually a little soccer league that takes place,” says Pfefferle.”I think they compartmentalize probably better than we do. But there’s sadness in the drawings that we see of the tanks and people that are bleeding…they are afraid.”

Some refugees say they have had experiences that have made them fear for their lives.

“Their daughter is really nervous about what is going on because she’s pregnant and there were shellings there and they were sitting in a hole with all their bags,” says one refugee interpreter.

These refugees said their biggest fear was that the Russians would bomb the nuclear plant near their city. Through all the fear, Pfefferle says he still see outpouring of love and support for one another and for those helping them.

“They really love knowing that they matter to the U.S.,” says Pfefferle. “It’s just people loving people and taking care of one another. And that’s what I’m trying to do here…as well as take care of teeth.”

Pfefferle says he will be in Ukraine for the rest of this month. President Joe Biden said the U.S. will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.