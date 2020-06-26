Evansville Diocese says sexual abuse allegations unsubstantiated after investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Following a lengthy investigation, Bishop Joseph Siegel of the Evansville Diocese said the accusations made against former priest Raymond Kuper are unsubstantiated.

In 2019, an Indiana man accused Kuper of sexual abuse, saying the abuse happened multiple times when he was a 9-year-old student at Christ the King School.

Siegel says the investigation included the use of a private detective to look into the life and service of Kuper and that no information surfaced to substantiate the claims, and there have been no other allegations against Kuper.

Kuper died in 2012.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)

