HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Medical Licensing Board of Indiana has ordered to revoke the medical license of an Evansville doctor who was accused of groping patients according to a formal complaint filed in 2021.

According to documents from the licensing board, an amended administrative complaint was filed against the medical license of James Jenison on July 14, 2022. An administrative hearing was held on January 26, 2023 that resulted in the board deciding to revoke the medical license of Jenison.

During the administrative hearing, the state of Indiana provided testimony from five victims who said that Jenison inappropriately touched them. Jenison denied the claims of all the victims, and that he did not touch anyone inappropriately. The board made the final decision to revoke Jenison’s license on February 8.

Jenison was suspended and asked to resign from Ascension St. Vincent back in 2019 following an investigation into these allegations of inappropriate conduct. Jenison voluntarily resigned at that time. The complaint also claims that when Jenison filed for renewal of his medical license, he answered ‘no’ to a question that asked if he had even been suspended.

The findings of the Medical Licensing Board can be read in the window below.