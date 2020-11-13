Evansville doctor among first in the country to receive COVID-19 treatment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Dr. David Schultz of Evansville Primary Care became one of the first people to receive Eli Lilly’s newly approved antibody treatment to fight COVID-19, a treatment he helped study.

It binds to the spike proteins of the virus and when it does, it keeps that virus from replicating. And so as a result, the levels in your system do not get nearly as high as individuals who do not receive the monoclonal antibody. So you see a faster recovery, and hopefully a decreased amount of severity of symptoms that are possible. So this is a huge game-changer Dr. David Schultz

Dr. Schultz tells Eyewitness News he tested positive for the virus Wednesday after he started experiencing symptoms. He received the antibody treatment at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)

