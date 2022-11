EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Dr. John Bender celebrated his 100th birthday in Evansville on Wednesday.

Dr. Bender is an army Veteran from both World War II and the Korean War. He was a surgeon in Korea and moved to Evansville in the 1950s to establish his urology practice.

His advice: take are of your health. When you turn 90, you’ll thank yourself.