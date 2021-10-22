Evansville doctor urges vaccines as flu season approaches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Like it or not, flu season is coming and it’s promising to bring sniffles and body aches.

After a weaker than usual flu season last year, Dr. David Schultz from Evansville Primary Care says we can expect a resurgence in flu cases both within the Tri-State and nationally.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing on, Dr. Schultz says getting a flu vaccine could be more important than ever to reduce flu numbers in hospitals and to help identify COVID cases sooner. He says that people should take flu seriously, calling it a “devastating disease” that claims the lives of thousands every year.

Dr. Schultz says it’s also important for children especially to get their flu shot, both to stay in school throughout the winter and also to protect family members. He goes on to say that now is the perfect time to get a flu shot, as well as a COVID-19 booster.