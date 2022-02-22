EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After COVID-19 affected so much in the world, Evansville is beginning to see business improve and many places return to normal, which helps is helping the city financially and even mental health for many residents.

“We as a city are evaluating much of our capital requests because prices are going up,” Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said. “I say it’s a good news bad news situation but certainty on the economic development front, we see that companies are looking to reinvest the capital that they have into our region.”

Alex Berggren of visit Indiana says things in Evansville are finally beginning to improve after the past year and a half.

“In 2021 for a lot of folks, in our industry just felt like a continuation of 2020,” Berggren explained. “In 2022, we’re seeing something very different. We’re seeing live events making a really strong comeback. People are seeing that as more freedom to go out and be around friends.”

Events like this year’s Ohio Valley Conference tournament and the Division-II elite 8 being in Evansville brings visitors to the area which helps businesses in the area.

“The spending goes well beyond that,” Eric Marvin, President of the Evansville Sports Corporation said. “You’ve got these teams having to cater in meals or go out to meals. All the spectators coming in and going out to local restaurants or bars. There’s just a great amount of economic impact that occurs because of it.”

With life returning to some sense of normalcy, Mayor Winnecke believes it will also help with mental health, allowing people to move more freely again.

“I know people want to get out,” Mayor Winnecke said. “I know people want to share with their families. they want to have fellowship with their friends. and it’s good for our collective mental health but its certainly, it’s certainly good for our regional economy as well.”