Evansville face masks mandate goes into effect Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has released the details of the face mask mandate that go into effect Wednesday, July 15 at 12:01 a.m. and will last for 7 days.

Masks must be worn in all indoor public spaces, educational institutions, and when outdoors in situations when social distancing is not an option. Children under the age of 6 do not have to wear a face mask. Daycare centers are exempt from the mandate.

You’re not required to wear a face mask at home, when you’re at your desk or cubicle at work, or in your car. Law enforcement can ask you to put a face mask on. Homeless people are not required to wear a mask. If you’re at the dentist, being examined by a doctor, speaking to an audience, or eating in public (as long as you’re 6 ft apart) you do not have to wear a face mask. You will not be fined for not wearing a face mask.

Evansville has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past couple of weeks. Since July 1, 390 positive cases have been confirmed in Vanderburgh County. In the first three months of virus outbreak, the entire county only reported 408 cases.

Health officials say a large majority of these new cases were due to people not wearing a fabric facial covering/mask when in public, and they were not practicing social distancing.