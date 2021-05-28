Evansville family asking for return of a fallen soldier statue

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT)– Jacqueline March said her father, Sherman Stevens, passed away back in April. She said he was known for many things, including loving his cats and grandchildren. But she also said he served time for our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. As a result, one of his favorite items he owned was a fallen soldier statue.

“He would stand out here and dust it off and he was very proud of that. He was proud of his military service. He really was,” March said.

Because that was something he loved so dearly, she and her husband worked with officials at the cemetery where he’s buried to get approval on moving the statue from his home to his grave.

“I thought you know, he would really love to have that statue so my husband came over here with a friend of ours and they dug it up. They came back three days later and it was gone,” March said.

She said it was devastating.

“I’m just beside myself. I don’t understand that,” March said.

She said she doesn’t understand what someone would want with the statue since it’s decades old- but also is dumbfounded as to how someone just took it.

“It’s thick and it’s stone. You can’t lift it,” March said.

She said they’ve searched town and made social media posts online to find answers- only to hit dead ends. All she and her family wants is just the return of the statue.

“Just return it. Put it on the porch no questions asked. I don’t want revenge, I just want it back because it meant so much to him. Even if I buy a new one, it’s not the same thing,” March said.