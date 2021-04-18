Evansville family remembering toddler killed in fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The family of Zaiden McCallister is remembering the Evansville toddler, 3, days after he passed away. Sharon Dorsey, McCallister’s great-grandmother, says Zaiden was a very good, happy boy who loved to smile, laugh, and watch movies with her and her husband every Saturday night.

Dorsey says Zaiden had a big laugh, made others laugh, and loved to sit between his great- grandparents and pull them closer together as they watched movies.

McCallister was at the home he shared with his grandparents Friday when the fire broke out around 4:45 in the afternoon. An initial report from fire investigators shows the fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

Hold your kids, kiss them, tell them you love them, get smoke detectors in your homes, and just make sure you keep them as safe as you can because you don’t always know. Sharon Dorsey

McCallister’s grandmother, Stephanie, was also home at the time and suffered burns that required a stay at a Louisville hospital. Dorsey says she will be able to return home as soon as this week.

