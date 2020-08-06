Evansville fast-food restaurant set to close

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Dairy Queen location on West Franklin St. in Evansville is set to close unless a buyer for the franchise comes forward.

The last day for the restaurant is scheduled for August 14 and the restaurant is planning to run promotions until it closes. If someone buys the franchise, it will remain the Franklin St. Dairy Queen.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: