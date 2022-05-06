EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A five-year legal battle between the city of Evansville and a mother who lost her family has been settled.

Janae Carter’s husband, Terrence Barker, 26, and two children, two-year-old Princess Carter and seven-month-old Prince Carter, were killed in 2017 when Frederick McFarland fled from police and failed to stop at a stop sign and slammed his car into their car. Police say they attempted to talk to McFarland about a false tag on his vehicle when he took off speeding.

Carter filed a lawsuit against the city saying police knew or should have known the chase posed a danger to other people in the area. Attorneys from both sides say the case has been settled in principle, but neither side will say what the terms of the settlement might be.

The man involved in the chase, Frederick McFarland, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for fleeing police. He reached a separate settlement with the family earlier.