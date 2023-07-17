HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville man accused of hitting a woman several times with a handgun earlier this year has plead guilty to charges filed as a result of the incident.

According to court documents, Cody Methanial Sargent entered a plea agreement on Friday ahead of a jury trial that was scheduled to begin on Monday. Sargent faced charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, unlawful possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a home along Kentucky Avenue on January 11 for reports of a domestic violent incident. At the scene, the victim told officers that Sargent struck her in the face with a pistol during an argument. Sargent was arrested and charged on January 16.

Sargent is scheduled to be sentenced on August 7.