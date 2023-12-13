HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the overdose death of a Kentucky woman in 2021.

According to a release, Johntavis Matlock, 31, knowingly sold heroin laced with fentanyl to 28-year-old Lindsey Wiley from June of 2020 through February of 2021. In December of 2020, Wiley had a near-fatal overdose in her home, but Matlock continued to sell drugs to Wiley.

Wiley was found dead in her home on February 28, 2021. Her cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by fentanyl intoxication.

Matlock was found guilty of distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily harm. In addition to his sentence of 35 years in prison, a judge also ordered that Matlock be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.