EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over the weekend, fire officials were dispatched to West Iowa Street in Evansville to reports of a structure fire. Officials say they were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

An investigator with EFD determined the cause of the fire to be arson. The structure that was allegedly set on fire was detached.

If you have any information about this fire, you’re asked to call the Evansville Fire Department at (812) 435-6235.