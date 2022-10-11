EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — From newly released data, it seems the city has kept the Evansville Fire Department busy all month.

Fire officials say the department responded to 926 runs throughout the month of September, averaging just a little over 30 runs a day. The running total for the year sits at 8,199, an amount that has steadily been approaching and on track to reach the five-digit threshold.

This monthly total was down from August, which sat at 1,206 runs. Despite the massive total of runs last month, it was actually the least busy month of the year since May. For September, fire officials say the department responded to 387 EMS, 338 “other” and and 201 fire calls.