Evansville Fire Department called to Vanbibber Ave. garage fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Fire Department responded to the scene of a garage fire in the 2200 block of Vanbibber Ave. The call came in just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Fire officials say the fire appears accidental, and the cause of the fire was a propane burner that was too close to other combustibles in the garage.

